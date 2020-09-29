Chicken Charlie's Donates 100% of Tuesday's Proceeds to Children's Hospital

As more San Diego County businesses are re-opening and feeling the support from the community, the owner of a local staple -- Chicken Charlie's -- said he's giving back.

Longtime business owner, Charlie Boghosian is giving 100% of his proceeds from Tuesday to Rady Children's Hospital.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

"The doctors, nurses, all the staff at the hospital -- they're all heroes in my book," said Boghosian, known as "Chicken Charlie."

The pandemic has made it challenging for small business owners across the county, and for Boghosian, he said it hit him hard.

"At the beginning of the year, the fair got canceled and the restaurants got shut down and it was very troublesome, very worrisome," he said. "It was a very tough time."

Today Chicken 🐔 Charlie’s is giving 100% of his proceeds to Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego. He says he’s feeling the... Posted by Melissa Adan on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Yet despite the obstacles, Chicken Charlie's made it work. The eatery set up tables to serve guests outside and, as restrictions rolled back, followed the 25%-capacity guidelines for indoor service.

"I have four kids -- a 2-year-old, 4-year-old, 6- and 8-year-old -- and how cool is it to be able to do this?" Boghosian said. "We are blessed, we are healthy, and we're working."

Boghosian decided on Tuesday to give 100% of his proceeds to Rady Children's Hospital.

"When we take our kids to the hospital, you're praying that they have good doctors and the right medications, the right equipment to test you," said Boghosian. "I love the idea that I could actually give back a little towards that."