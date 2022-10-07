Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center Celebrates Grand Opening in Barrio Logan

Years in the making, the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center will have its grand opening this Saturday from noon to 6 p.m. in Barrio Logan, unveiling its inaugural exhibition, "PILLARS: Stories of Resilience And Self-Determination," a collective historical narrative of Chicano Park and Logan Heights.
Visitors to the premiere exhibit can expect to see illuminations of the Chicano Park Movement such as: The Brown Berets, Centro Cultural de la Raza, the Chicano Park Steering Committee, Danza Azteca, Danza Folklorica, Kumeyaay Story, Lowriders, Música, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Teatro, Unión del Barrio and the Youth.
Artist Salvador “Queso” Torres will also have an art installation in the exhibit.
In 2016, the Department of the Interior recognized Chicano Park as a National Historic Landmark.