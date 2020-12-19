Chicano Federation Holds Toy Drive for Families in Need During Pandemic

The Chicano Federation held a drive-thru toy drive Saturday to help out families in need during the pandemic. It was one of the few toy distributions held in the county as many have been canceled due to the pandemic.

Up to 400 families received toys, gift cards, groceries and even got a visit from Santa.

“We recognize that people need some cheer this time of year, and we recognize that it’s been a really hard year for a lot of families,” said Nancy Maldonado, CEO of Chicano Federation. “With the help of a lot of different donors we were able to put together different stations.”

The stations also included free blankets, kombucha from Nova Easy and a DJ was playing music as families drove through. The Chicano Federation also secured up to 1,000 toys from Infantino for children.

“They gave us 800 gifts to be able to give out to families, and then we were able to secure additional gifts. We have about 1,000 gifts to give out,” Maldonado said. “It was important to us for families to be able to give their children something and for children to be able to get something this holiday season.”

For more information on The Chicano Federation, click here.