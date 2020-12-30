Chemical Spill Following Crash Closes Santee Intersection For Several Hours

What was described as a chemical spill following a multi-vehicle crash shut down roads near the Mission Gorge Shopping Center in Santee Wednesday.

Several vehicles were involved in an accident near the intersection of Mission Gorge Road and Cuyamaca Street north of State Route 52 at about 3:30 p.m.

No one was injured in the crash, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said, but deputies were concerned the collision caused some sort of chemical spill. Deputies called in a Hazardous Materials crew to clean up the mess.

At the scene, at least four crew members in yellow suits could be seen scrubbing the ground with a white material. A red truck was perpendicular to the street and blocking an entire sidewalk. At least two other cars appeared to have damage.

SDSO said delays should be expected for several hours both on N. and S. Cuyamaca Street as crews continued to clean up the scene. Cuyamaca Street was closed down between Mission Gorge Road and Town Center Parkway.

The incident was also created delays for the Metropolitan Transit System trolley. Trains into Santee were suspended for an unknown duration as a result.

No other information was available.