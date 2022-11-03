Cheers to Beers! Raise a Glass for the Return of San Diego Beer Week

Get ready for one hoppy celebration because the 14th annual San Diego Beer Week is back.

San Diego has earned its name as the “Capital of Craft” with over 150 craft breweries. The craft beer community members have come together to form the San Diego Brewers Guild, a nonprofit that hosts beer week every year. This gives local brewers and beer lovers from all over the county an opportunity to come together and bond over hard work, craftsmanship and delicious beer.

Whether you're a fan of a crisp pale ale or starchy IPA, there will be dozens of events over the week, so there’s sure to be one for everyone – and who knows, maybe you’ll even fall in love with a new local craft brew.

Below we have compiled a list of seven of the significant events scattered throughout the county, but for those who want a closer look here’s a calendar with all the events and times for the beer week celebration.

Virtual Kick-Off Toast

Friday, Nov. 4

The virtual kick-off will be the first event to start off the entire 10-day stretch of events. Although this is titled a “virtual” kick off this is moreover an on-social media hybrid event. The SD Brewers Guild asks all beer fanatics to join in and post at 7 p.m. Whether you’re sitting in one of the many craft breweries throughout San Diego or chilling at home sipping a cold one this is the time to join in with the community and show you are celebrating the hard work and craftsmen ship from local San Diego breweries. If you can make it out in person this is also an amazing opportunity to start taking advantage of the beer week deals or try this year's specialty craft brew. Eight different local breweries came together to create the 2022 Capital of Craft IPA. This year’s infusion of flavors highlights a west coast feel of tropical fruit and citrus. The craft IPA will only be available for a limited time starting Nov. 4.

Guild Fest

Saturday, Nov. 5

The big first in-person gathering is the Guild Fest. This is a huge festival to celebrate all of the San Diegan hard-working brewmasters. There will be over 60 different breweries showing up and bringing bubbles and unlimited samples to the event. The Guild Fest will also have fun food trucks and live musicians performing to set the right vibes to match your Hazy IPAs. Tickets are on sale now and range from $55 to $70.

Brewers Ball

Sunday, Nov. 6

This is a part of the beer week releases where guests can get specialty beers released just for this occasion. Starting at 7 p.m. in Solana Beach at Belly Up Tavern guests can come and enjoy four different artists and bands performing for Brewer's Ball. One dollar of all ticket sales goes to the San Diego Brewers Guild and you can rock out while enjoying the new high-end beer. Tickets are $11 prior to the show.

“So You Think You Know Beer?” Trivia

Wednesday, Nov. 9

At the Balboa Park Taproom and Biergarten guests can put their wits to the test with a beer trivia game. This is hosted by Pure Brewers a local sustainable beer company that prides itself on “beer for good.” Starting at 6:30 p.m. guests can flex their beer brain muscles and work to win the first-place prize.

Intro to the Art of Sushi Cocusocial Class

Thursday, Nov. 10

For a unique pairing, you can step out of your comfort zone and learn how to carefully craft sushi rolls while also sipping on a new seasonal beer. This class will teach attendees how to create a sushi roll from start to finish and how to make three different varieties. Guests can learn how to chef up a California roll, a Veggie roll and a spicy tuna roll. If you’re a fan of sushi and local beer Wild Barrel Brewing is the place for you.

Tie Dye T-Shirt and IPA Release Party

Sunday, Nov. 13

At Kilowatt Brewing in Ocean Beach, you can get be the first to get their new IPA while also getting creative by designing your very own Kilowatt Brewing T-shirt. The new Hazezoose Hazy IPA is expected to have a groovy taste with hints of passion fruit, orange and guava. This is an easy way to end the week-long celebration without breaking the bank and tasting some delectable hops.

Beer Garden at The Lodge at Torrey Pines

Sunday, Nov. 13

The grand finale of the ten-day-long beer extravaganza is the Beer Garden. This is a high-end event where 28 different local breweries will be attending in addition to 14 local chefs. This event ties together the week's celebration of the craft beer movement. General admission tickets are $145 but include unlimited beer and food samples.