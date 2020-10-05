Check Your Mailbox – Ballots to Begin Arriving Monday

Some San Diego County residents can expect to find their mail-in ballots as soon as Monday since they were handed to the U.S. Postal Service last week for distribution.

Voters in California were not required to request a mail-in ballot since Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law in June requiring election officials to mail a ballot to every active, registered voter in the Golden State. Newsom signed the law in hopes of reducing the number of people at the polls on Election Day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

All San Diegans have to do to get their vote counted is drop off their completed ballot at a drop-off location. It must be postmarked by Nov. 3 in order for it to be counted.

Ballots can be dropped off at appropriate locations as soon as Oct. 5 and turning them in as soon as possible is highly suggested. All city and county libraries will be accepting ballots. To see where your nearest drop-off location is, look at this interactive map we’ve created:

Voters can check their registration status online and have until Oct. 19 to register online. Click here to check on your registration status.

For more information on how San Diego County residents can track their mail-in ballots, click here.

Click here to discover where you can drop off your vote-by-mail ballots.