Charley Hoffman Shooting for Storybook U.S. Open Victory at Torrey Pines

Charley Hoffman, winner of two state titles with Poway High School, has never performed in front of his hometown crowd at the U.S. Open. This week, that changes, and he's looking to do more than just compete

By Darnay Tripp and Rafael Avitabile

San Diego native Charley Hoffman had some restless nights leading up to the 2021 U.S. Open Championship in his hometown. That's because he wasn't even sure he'd be in the field until 10 days before the tournament.

"A bunch of restless nights. 'How do I get into my hometown U.S. Open, something I --obviously, 2008 I wasn't able to get into -- something I've thought about a lot," Hoffman told NBC 7's Darnay Tripp.

The two-time state champion out of Poway High School said missing out on the action in 2008 made qualifying for the return to Torrey Pines so much more important. Now that it's back, Hoffman knows this is likely his only shot at winning a U.S. Open at the course he grew up playing.

