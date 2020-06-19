Charges Filed Against Dad Accused of Driving Off Cliff With Toddler Daughters

Attempted murder, kidnapping, child abuse, child, abduction, criminal threats, and burglary charges have been filed against a man accused of intentionally driving a pickup truck off Sunset Cliffs and into the ocean with his twin toddler daughters inside, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Robert Brians, 47, is being held without bail on suspicion of driving into the water last Saturday morning with his 2-year-old daughters inside the truck.

Brians is slated to be arraigned Monday afternoon via video conference at the San Diego Central Courthouse on the 13-count complaint.

About 4:30 a.m. last Saturday, the toddlers' mother called 911 to report that Brians had taken the two kids in his vehicle and threatened to drive off a cliff.

He allegedly threatened to drive the vehicle off the Coronado Bay Bridge, but was later spotted by officers on Hill Street and sped off, careening over the side of a cliff and landing upside down in the water, according to police.

Moments later, a canine officer also responding to the emergency, 22-

year SDPD veteran Jonathan Wiese arrived in the area. Reaching the scene of

the crash and seeing Brians' pickup upside down in the water, Wiese grabbed a 100-foot leash he uses for his service dog, wrapped it around his chest, gave the

other end to fellow officers and rappelled down the precipice.

Wiese then swam out to the foundering truck and rescued the children and Brians.

Medics took all three to hospitals for treatment of injuries that

were not considered life-threatening.