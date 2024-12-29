Chargers smash Patriots, clinch AFC playoff berth

It's been eight years since the Chargers left San Diego. I'm honestly not sure how most folks in America's Finest City feel about the club but I do know with absolute certainty the vast majority of their fan base still resides in SD. So, when they make a rare playoff appearance it's going to be newsworthy.

The Bolts are officially back in the postseason after a 40-7 demolition of the Patriots in New England. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw three touchdown passes, two of them to rookie Ladd McConkey, who broke the franchise rookie record for receiving yards and touchdown catches that were both held by Keenan Allen.

Herbert also passed Hall of Famer Payton Manning for the most passing yards ever by a player in his first five seasons. Now the talented QB will be looking for his first postseason win.

Their seeding is still to be determined but the most likely scenario is grabbing the 6th seed, which likely comes with a trip to Baltimore to face reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. The Chargers finish the regular season next week with a trip to Las Vegas to play the three-win Raiders.