Chargers Select Justin Herbert in 1st Round of NFL Draft

The last time the Chargers had a starting quarterback who went to Oregon it worked out pretty well. That guy's name was Dan Fouts.

So, Justin Herbert has some big shoes to fill.

The Bolts took Herbert with the 6th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It's the first time they've selected a QB in the first round since 2004 (the famous select Eli Manning then trade him for Philip Rivers scenario).

When the Chargers decided not to bring back Rivers, who had started every game for the franchise since 2006, they handed the starting job to Tyrod Taylor. That now seems like a temporary solution, at best.

Herbert has all the measurables you want in an NFL passer: 6'6", 237 pounds with a cannon for an arm. He finished his 4-year career in Eugene with 95 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions. However, some scouts are concerned with his ability to read defenses and get the ball to the proper place fast enough to be successful in the National Football League.

The rookie will likely sit for at least a season to learn and improve as Taylor takes the reins.