Chargers Make Logo & Roster Changes

The Chargers unveiled their new logo on Tuesday afternoon.

They showed a new “Bolt” logo and a new logotype right before they played their first season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

The team is still using a lightning bolt as their logo, but they changed it slightly and altered the color scheme.

“Gone is the three-tone Bolt with a navy keyline – the new Bolt has been paired down to only include Powder Blue and Sunshine Gold,” said the press release.

The press release also states that the team wants to go back to their old AFL roots.

“The Chargers are relaunching what is very much an aspirational brand synonymous with sunshine, blue skies and a fun, carefree style of play dating back to the team’s AFL roots.”

Another logo they released was the “bolt” logo on top and "Los Angeles” and “Chargers” underneath. There is a lightning bolt hanging off the “A.”

Here is the new #Chargers logo. Bolt has changed. Chargers fans thoughts?? pic.twitter.com/BOQkwpzuwy — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) March 24, 2020

The team announced that they will unveil their new uniforms in about a month.

The Chargers also made two roster moves on Tuesday, starting with the signing of former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Nick Vigil.

The Utah State grad was a member of the Bengals for four seasons and he brings much-needed linebacker depth to the Bolts. Vigil racked up 111 combined tackles last season for Cincy. Now that the team decided to release Thomas Davis Sr., who signed with the Redskins, and let Jatavis Brown sign with the Philadelphia Eagles. They needed to add more bodies at probably their weakest position.

#Chargers dip into the XFL pool to sign a new TE Donald Parham. He had 24 rec for 307 yards and added 4 TDs for the Dallas Renegades. He is 6’8! Big target. https://t.co/vrUvwvqZxQ — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) March 24, 2020

One interesting move the Bolts made was signing tight end Donald Parham, who was an XFL player for the Dallas Renegades. What is most impressive about Parham is that he is 6 foot 8 inches tall and he has a 7-foot wingspan and a 36-inch vertical leap.

The former Renegade was a deadly option out of the slot and could be deadly up the seam. He also led all tight ends with 24 catches for 307 yards and four touchdowns. He will need to earn his place, but he adds another weapon to a team that already has Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler and Hunter Henry. He could be a real end zone and third-down threat for the team.

The team now has Hunter Henry (franchised tagged), Virgil Green (under contract for one more year) and add Parham (two-year contract) to the tight end room.

The draft is now about a month away (if the NFL doesn’t decide to move the date) and the Chargers will continue to add more depth to their roster.