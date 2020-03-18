Chargers Land Rival Broncos Corner Chris Harris Jr.

Wednesday was the official start of free agency. Besides the signing of defensive tackle Linval Joseph, the Chargers made a splash by landing former Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. on a two-year contract worth $20.25 million.

The four-time pro bowler was a member of the Broncos for nine seasons. He arrived as an undrafted free agent in 2011 from Kansas State and worked all training camp to earn a roster spot.

This was a big signing for the Chargers who already had a good secondary to begin with. He has always been a thorn in the Chargers whether it was creating turnovers (four career interceptions) or being able to take receivers out of the game.

Harris Jr. was a highly coveted free agent, who had the Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, and Las Vegas Raiders trying to sign him. Harris Jr. told Mike Klis of 9News.com that the Raiders offered him for money, but he didn’t feel comfortable joining them. He told Klis that he likes the Chargers defense.

The defense he is joining is made up of cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., slot corner Desmond King, safety Derwin James, and edge rushers Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa. It will be interesting to see where Harris Jr. will play whether in the slot, which he is tremendous in, or outside.

Last season after their week five loss to the Broncos, Chargers receiver Keenan Allen said that Harris Jr. "couldn’t hold his jockstrap." To which Harris responded, but there is no bad blood between the two. When Allen got word of the signing, he welcomed the former all-pro to the team.

Let’s get it family https://t.co/Yva8P2Txv7 — Chris Harris (@ChrisHarrisJr) March 18, 2020

Harris Jr., 30, can’t sign his deal because teams aren’t allowed to conduct physicals as a precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chargers have made three moves the signing of Harris Jr., right tackle Bryan Bulaga and defensive tackle Linval Joseph all three are leaders and all of them have a Super Bowl ring, so they know what it takes to win.