Changes made to Gaylord Pacific job fair to better accommodate more applicants

With just over two months before the scheduled grand opening, the $1.35 billion Gaylord Pacific Resort and Convention Center needs help.

The major job fair, aimed to fill 800 positions, continued Saturday at the Southwestern College Learning Resource Center, after more than thousand people lined up for interviews the day before. Positions include front desk reception, housekeeping, culinary, IT, finance, and human resources, among many others.

One applicant, 19-year-old Matthew Garcia, slept in his car in the parking lot so that he could be first in line on Saturday morning.

“I think they should hire me because I’m devoted, very responsible, and just very caring as well," Garcia said.

Garcia was among the hundreds of applicants on Friday who showed up for the first day of the job fair. He was turned down for a restaurant server position because of his lack of experience. He returned Saturday with hopes that he was better qualified for a front desk job.

On Saturday, Gaylord employees made sure all applicants had filled out an online application and registered for an appointment before lining up to be interviewed. Some of them were turned away because they had not pre-registered.

Applicants were also divided into shorter, separate lines based on the jobs they applied for. This change made it easier and more efficient for people to be seen much more quickly.

"It's about finding sustainable career pathways for our community. The fact that they are hiring 800 positions locally is just so great," said Marian Daryaie, a director with San Diego Workforce Partnership. The non-profit organization is assisting the Gaylord company with employment support.

The Marriott property will include 1,600 guest rooms, a water park, and a dozen restaurants. The overall Bayfront master plan calls for more than 200 acres of parks, open space, a shoreline promenade, walking trails, RV camping, shopping and dining. Projects within the master plan, like the resort and convention center, are also intended to establish ecological buffers to protect wildlife habitat, species and other coastal resources.

Chula Vista Mayor, John McCann, told NBC 7, "we are going to have a Bayfront that is the economic engine creating thousands of new jobs. [That's] not just for Chula Vista but the region, and it’s going to be a destination location.”

“I’m applying for spa attendant. It's basically just helping out the actual person that does the massages and I help the customers," said Maya Guerrero. "I'm a little bit nervous, but I am staying confident," she continued.

Marwa Imami applied for positions that work directly with guests. “I speak two languages and I have more skills. Like l I have good communication with people," Imami said.

The Gaylord job fair continues next weekend on March 14, 15 and 16 on the Southwestern campus from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Applicants must complete an online application and register for a specific date to be interviewed.

Garcia’s strategy also paid off. After an extensive interview, he was offered a position in overnight front desk reception.

“It’s going to be overnight. It's going to be challenging. [I'm] going to be tired. But, I’m up for it 100,000 percent," he said.

Garcia said he plans to celebrate his new job with well-rested sleep tonight.