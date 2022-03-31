Chance of Patchy Drizzle Could Make for Wet Morning Commute

A marine layer resting over San Diego’s skies will bring chilly temperatures and even the chance of a wet morning commute Thursday.

Clouds are going to settle over the county with minimal for the sun during the morning, Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said in her forecast. Adding to the gloomy conditions, a small chance of showers could also be in store.

“You might run into some patchy drizzle, otherwise, it’s going to be cloudy as we head through the day,” Parveen said. “By the afternoon, though, we’ll see some clearing mostly farther inland and near the coast. These clouds may just try to hang on in the afternoon.”

NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen explains how San Diego is still in a deficit despite significant March rain.

Thursday’s patchy drizzle is brought to us by an onshore flow, which is also contributing to the marine layer’s appearance.

“That onshore flow -- that’s also part of the reason why I think those clouds will stay kind of pinned near the coast today,” Parveen said.

Overall, conditions will remain cool across the county with the temperatures expected to be as followed: