Vice President Mike Pence visited the Chabad of Poway and its rabbi Thursday during an unannounced stop on his tour of San Diego – marking 75 days since a gunman opened fire inside the synagogue, killing one and injuring three others.

At 5:15 p.m., Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence walked into the synagogue on Chabad Way and were greeted by Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein.

Goldstein’s finger was blown off in the April shooting, and the rabbi could still be seen wearing blue bandages around his hands Thursday.

“We had to come,” Pence said to Goldstein as he walked in. The rabbi could be seen giving the vice president a hug.

Goldstein described the shooting to Pence, pointing to where the gunman opened fire, where Lori Gilbert-Kaye was killed, and where worshippers had to flee.

"I was looking down the barrel of a rifle, right here in my home," Goldstein said. "I heard children playing behind me."

Among the child playing was Goldstein’s 4-year-old granddaughter, which the rabbi said was the most “chilling” part of the attack.

'Stand Tall': Rabbi in Poway Synagogue Shooting Tells Nation

Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein, who lost a finger in the deadly shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue, was invited by President Donald Trump to speak at the National Prayer Service on May 2, 2019. "The rabbi taught me, as a Jew, you are a solider of God. You need to stand tall and stand fast, and do whatever it takes to change the world," he said, addressing the nation. (Published Thursday, May 2, 2019)

Oscar Stewart later joined the rabbi and the Pences. Stewart, 51, reportedly chased the gunman out of the synagogue’s lobby.

“He fired on you?” Pence asked Stewart.

"I remember the muzzle flashes," Stewart said.

Poway Synagogue Shooting Survivors at White House

The Poway synagogue shooting survivors were at the White House today for National Day of Prayer. NBC 7's Alex Presha has more. (Published Thursday, May 2, 2019)

The rabbi blessed the vice president and the second lady with a traditional Jewish blessing and gave them each a dollar to put into a charity box, which was another tradition at the synagogue.

Pence told Goldstein that his “faith and courage had inspired the nation.”

"You built a bridge from the White House to our house," Goldstein said. "This is why the Jewish people feel so at home in America.”

Goldstein met President Donald Trump at the National Day of Prayer service in May. Trump also called the rabbi shortly after the shooting to send his condolences.