Chabad of Poway Shooter to Be Sentenced in Federal Court

What to Know A worshipper was killed and three others were injured, including a rabbi and an 8-year-old girl, when a man with an assault rifle opened fire inside the Chabad of Poway synagogue on April 27, 2019

Weeks before the attack, someone tried to set fire to an Escondido mosque. Both crimes were linked to the same suspect

The shooter pleaded guilty to all 113 federal charges filed against him

A former college student who carried out a hate-motivated shooting at the Chabad of Poway that killed one woman and injured three other people is expected to receive a second life sentence Tuesday in federal court.



John Earnest, 22, pleaded guilty in parallel state and federal prosecutions for the April 27, 2019, shooting, as well as for setting fire to the Dar-ul-Arqam Mosque in Escondido about a month prior to the shooting.

The shooter was sentenced in San Diego Superior Court earlier this year to life in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to murder, attempted murder and arson counts, sparing him a potential death sentence.

In the federal case, prosecutors and Earnest are jointly seeking a term of life in prison, plus 30 years following his pleas to 113 federal charges.

Prosecutors said 54 people were inside the synagogue when the shooter opened fire on the last day of Passover.

Lori Gilbert Kaye, 60, was shot in the synagogue's lobby and died of her injuries. The congregation's rabbi, Yisroel Goldstein, lost a finger, while two others -- Almog Peretz and his then-8-year-old niece, Noya Dahan -- were also injured.

The shooter was chased out of the synagogue by several congregants, then escaped in his car. He drove a short distance away and called 911, confessing that he had "just shot up a synagogue."

In an online open letter posted shortly before the shooting, the former Cal State San Marcos studnet espoused flagrant anti-Semitic sentiments, a need to protect the "European race," and wrote, "I can only kill so many Jews" and "I only wish I killed more."

In the arson incident, seven missionaries were asleep inside the Dar- ul-Arqam Mosque at the time, but were able to extinguish the flames and escape injury. Graffiti left outside the mosque paid tribute to a white supremacist who shot and killed more than 50 people in New Zealand earlier that month.

The shooting triggered a series of lawsuits from the victims of the shooting against Earnest, the Chabad itself, the gun store that sold Earnest the weapon and gun manufacturers.

In court papers, his defense attorneys request that he be housed in California, so that the former Rancho Penasquitos resident can be more easily visited by his family, which his attorneys said "can ultimately help him continue the path of reconciliation and redemption."

The attorneys wrote that he is remorseful and has "condemned his own actions in this case."

The defense sentencing memorandum states that the shooter was "on course to lead a productive, meaningful, and law-abiding life" prior to "his rapid online radicalization."

The document states, "The online world that John Earnest looked to for these self-identifying answers ultimately consumed him, leading to this tragic end."

