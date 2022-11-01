Certain North County Communities Under Water Restrictions Amid Drought

Californians are living in the state’s driest period on record and residents are being asked to conserve water as reservoirs run low and demand exceeds a supply stressed by climate change.

The Vallecitos Water District is moving San Marcos and surrounding areas to restrict outdoor irrigation to two days a week. A large share of the state’s water is used for agriculture, and growers have seen water deliveries slashed during the drought.

Parts of North San Diego County are in a Stage 2 water shortage, which means there are measures in place to reduce water use by up to 20%. They're being asked to limit yard watering hosing down sidewalks, and not water grass within 48 hours after rainfall.

Lake San Marcos

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Last year in October we had these massive snowstorms in the Sierras and I remember feeling so relieved, but it was like watching your football team get a huge lead and then all of a sudden it just disappears," said Chris Robbins, public information officer and conservation supervisor for the Vallecito Water District.

In 2022 January was the driest on record and was followed by a dry February, marking little progress this year with the state drought.