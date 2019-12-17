San Ysidro Port of Entry

Ceremony to Mark Completion of San Ysidro POE Expansion Project

The expansion is meant to bring shorter wait times along the border

By Andrew Madarang

Cars wait in line to enter the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.
Getty Images

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Tuesday to mark the completion of major construction meant to accommodate an increase in traffic at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The third phase of the San Ysidro Land Port of Entry Modernization and Expansion Project added eight new traffic lanes to the United States' busiest land border crossing, bringing the total of processing lanes to 34, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) said.

The expansion project, which began in 2016, also expanded pedestrian processing facilities, added new crossing bridges and added inspection facilities.

In April, a new plaza opened to connect San Diego's transit system to the POE's PedEast processing facility. In 2018, 22 pedestrian lanes were opened.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the San Ysidro POE process an average of 70,000 vehicle passengers and 20,000 pedestrians into the United States each day.

The GSA is an independent agency of the federal government, which provides assistance, such as construction and planning, to other federal agencies, according to its website.

