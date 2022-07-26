Cement Truck Overturns on I-5 in Carlsbad Area, Causes Major Traffic Delays

A tractor-trailer carrying cement overturned on northbound I-5 in the Carlsbad area following a collision Tuesday afternoon.

The accident closed all lanes of the I-5 freeway north of Cannon Road and south of Tamarack Avenue, according to Carlsbad police. As of 3:40 p.m. one northbound lane was reopened by California Highway Patrol of Oceanside, police said.

CHP is working to clear the rest of the lanes but it will likely take until Tuesday evening to be fully cleared. Drivers are encouraged to find a different route.

A collision between a Nissan Rogue and the cement truck caused it to tip over on the driver's side. Crews had to extricate the driver from the truck, who sustained minor injuries, according to CHP Officer Hunter Gerber.

The Nissan left the scene unscathed.

Police are still investigating which driver made initial contact with the other and are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact CHP.

This is a breaking story, details may change as more information arrives. Please refresh for the latest updates.