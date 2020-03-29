Celebrity Eclipse Cruise Ship to Disembark Passengers Monday

The Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship is scheduled to drop off about 1,500 passengers at the Port of San Diego Monday after South American countries reportedly disallowed any disembarkations amid fears of the coronavirus.

County health officials said none of the 1,500 passengers were exhibiting symptoms and the ship has been cleared by all necessary agencies.

"The health of the ship is excellent right now. We've been in daily communication with the medical department and the leadership on the ship," said Dr. Eric McDonald, medical director for the County's Epidemiology and Immunization Services.

All passengers will be screened for symptoms and then return to their respective homes to complete 14-day quarantines as directed by the Centers for Disease Control, McDonald said.

At least 17 passengers are San Diego County residents, he added.

On March 20, the port put a temporary stop to any cruise tours beginning in San Diego.

On March 23, the port declared a local emergency in response to the pandemic. The proclamation allows it to request assistance and resources from the state and federal government, as well as other local government agencies. It will also be able to ask disaster relief organizations to help with damages, loss, and other challenges.

The Port of San Diego said arriving cruise ships must be cleared by the Port, San Diego County health officials, the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Looking for the latest headlines on the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on San Diego County and the world? Sign up for our Coronavirus Newsletter here by sharing your email and checking the Coronavirus Updates box.

CORONAVIRUS IN SAN DIEGO COUNTY: What You Need to Know: Latest Developments | How to Help | What's Open and What's Closed | Pitching In During the Pandemic | Photos: Coronavirus Impact in SD