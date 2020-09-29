Celebration to Mark Completion of Upgrades to 10th Avenue Marine Terminal

A celebration and will be held Tuesday to mark the completion of upgrades for the Port of San Diego, which will allow larger shipments to be made.

After nearly three years of construction along the San Diego Bay’s 10th Avenue Marine Terminal, major upgrades have been made to accommodate more shipments. Currently, that area is used by Dole fruit ships to bring bananas and pineapples to the region but with the improvements, more maritime cargo business can be done.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

Among the renovations made in the project, improvements to utilities and on-dock rails were made, and new lighting and pavement were installed. The project also removed two obsolete warehouses and created a laydown area for project cargo.

The $24 million project kicked off in December 2017 and more than 500 new, long-term jobs are anticipated to be available following completion of the terminal’s redevelopment plan.

To celebrate the modernization of the port, local leaders will unveil the terminal’s new features in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m.

San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and Vice Chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners, Michael Zucchet, will be joined by Randa Coniglio, President and CEO of the Port of San Diego, Dennis DuBard, Co-chair of the Port of San Diego Working Waterfront Group and Anthony Soniga, President of the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Local 29.