Celebrating Nurses During a Global Pandemic

They’ve been on the front lines of every major medical battle since the days of Florence Nightingale.

These days, nurses find themselves face-to-face with a global pandemic. The coronavirus is so dangerous, and the nurses take their duties so seriously that some have decided to self isolate away from their families.

May 12 is International Nurses Day and the birthday of Nightingale, considered the mother of modern nursing.

NBC 7 reporter Joe Little’s mother was a nurse. He spoke with people who have been in a nurse’s care or depend on nurses every day. All of them praised the profession and hailed them as superheroes:

My mom was the toughest woman in the world, which means she was perfectly suited to be a nurse. On this International... Posted by Joe Little on Tuesday, May 12, 2020

“I love nurses because they are the heroes of this pandemic.”

“They give us that sign of relief that everything is going to be okay.”

“Nurses are people who really epitomize what this country should be like.”

“They’re putting their lives on the line.”

“Let me just say, I could not do my job without the nurses.”

“They’re underpaid, underappreciated.”

“My heart just goes out to all of them.”

How do you get interviews with strangers on #InternationalNursesDay when you can’t approach anyone? @nbcsandiego at 4:00 and 6:00. pic.twitter.com/ckgEno1a21 — Joe Little🎥🏀 (@LittleJoeTV) May 12, 2020

“Their job is harder because of the fact that they have to come in contact with so many people.”

“They love their patients.”

“Their heroism is really, really inspiring to me.”

“They are real superheroes.”

“Yes, they are. They’re the true superheroes.”