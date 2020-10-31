Celebrating Halloween During a Pandemic

The pandemic is not enough to scare ghosts, superheroes, and princesses from roaming the streets of San Diego this Halloween weekend. But this time they wore masks, kept their distance, and even carried hand sanitize.

While groups of kids made their way through San Diego neighborhoods, the numbers seemed smaller.

“We have a lot of kids that come around and this year is a lot different,” said Ana Letcher, Lakeside resident.

Also different was the way candy was given out this year.

“You just have to learn to go with the flow,” said Chris Withoft, Lakeside resident. “The kids have lost out on so many things you just want them to have fun and be able to enjoy themselves.”

Witthoft has been in the neighborhhod for 40 years. She's known for fun elaborate halloween displays. Instead of having people walk through her yard to get the candy, they had to wait out front for their candy to slide down a long tube.

Candy chutes and self-serve candy stations were popular among homeowners.