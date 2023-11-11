Celebrate Veterans Day weekend in San Diego with these events

San Diego County will honor those who have served in the United States' Armed Forces Saturday with a bevy of events for Veterans Day.

Veterans Day weekend events in San Diego

San Diego

Fleet Week San Diego will continue at 10 a.m. with Military Family Day at the Broadway Pier. The military-family focused event features live music, military displays, children's activities and food trucks. The event will also feature an "MRE" (Meals Read to Eat) cooking contest. Coast Guard Sector San Diego will also host an Open House, with shuttles leaving from Broadway Pier to the Coast Guard base. Broadway Pier is at 1000 N. Harbor Drive.

Step aboard the historic USS Midway Museum and immerse yourself in a day of honor, gratitude, and community at the Salute to Service Festival on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Proudly presented by NBC 7 & Telemundo 20, this annual celebration is not merely an event, but an expression of appreciation for all San Diego military families. These are the heroes who stand tall, ensuring our freedoms remain intact and our nation remains strong.

At 11 a.m. on Saturday, Mt. Soledad National Veterans Memorial will host its Veterans Day commemoration. The event will feature two decorated veterans who served in Vietnam to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the conflict, former United States Attorney Robert S. Brewer, Jr. and retired U.S. Navy Commander and former Prisoner of War Henry James Bedinger. 6905 S. La Jolla Scenic Drive South.

At 4 p.m., Miramar National Cemetery, 5795 Nobel Drive, will host its Veterans Day Program at the new Committal Shelter Charlie overlooking MCAS Miramar. This year's ceremony honors the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War and the return of American POWs. Speakers include a former Navy Pilot who was held captive for 1,223 days and a Vietnamese-American refugee who evacuated from Vietnam with his family to start a new life in the United States.

On Sunday, Nov. 12, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 will continue paying tribute to America's heroes during the Veterans Day Parade! The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Harbor Drive, in front of the San Diego County Administration Building.

Can't attend in person? Sunday's parade will be livestreamed on our streaming channel and at the top of this story.

The Star of India sets sail from San Diego

In honor of the holiday, the Maritime Museum of San Diego will sail the world's oldest active sailing ship -- Star of India -- both Saturday and Sunday. Crews are ready for the experience, which was paused due to the pandemic. It also comes almost five years after the last time Star of India sailed, on Nov. 17 and 18, 2018.

"Star of India is an icon in San Diego and this birthday celebration is a day to honor all supporters including volunteers, members, donors, staff, educators, students, partners and the out-of-town visitors and locals that support our mission with attendance and participation in the museum experience," said Raymond Ashley, president and CEO of the Maritime Museum.

The ship's 160th birthday celebration will feature the ship's newly restored figurehead Euterpe, unveiled last year and led by long-time Maritime Museum of San Diego volunteer George Sutherland.

The single, solid piece of pine was originally carved by another man named George Sutherland, a shipyard worker in one of the Glasgow, Scotland, boat yards in the 1860s. Coincidentally, a man named George Sutherland was tasked with the restoration project at the Maritime Museum of San Diego.

Built and launched in 1863 by Ramsey Shipyard in the Isle of Man and originally named Euterpe, San Diego's iconic Star of India is the world's oldest active sailing ship and has circumnavigated the globe 21 times.

The ship will leave its mooring at 9 a.m. each day and under tow move through San Diego Bay until reaching a position two to three miles west of Point Loma. There, weather permitting, Star of India will proceed under sail. While at sea, Star of India will perform maneuvers. At around 3 p.m., Star of India, and two other ships will assemble at the entrance to San Diego Bay before securing her berth at Maritime Museum of San Diego at 5 p.m.

El Cajon

Also at 11 a.m., El Cajon's American Legion Post 303 will hold a ceremony displaying more than 160 flags along Main Street, and honor El Cajon Veteran of the Year Lewis Biszant, an Army veteran at 250 E. Main St.

Biszant lived on the streets of El Cajon for several years after his service ended before committing to the East County Transitional Living Center and the Single Men's program. He eventually took over the campus advisor position and was hired as outreach director for the programs.

Escondido

The American Legion Post 149's VetFest Celebration will begin in Escondido at 9:30 a.m. It will feature a parade at 9:30 a.m., followed by a festival and military displays at 230 E Park Ave.

Carlsbad

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Shoppes at Carlsbad will mark Veterans Day with an event designed to support local military members, veterans and their families. The mall will host several community partners and activities, including a quilt silent auction, a clothing drive and live entertainment at 2525 El Camino Real.

"We truly cannot do enough to thank and support our veteran and military communities here in San Diego County," said Ramon Oseguera, senior general manager at The Shoppes at Carlsbad. "We are thrilled to welcome local partners to offer so many ways for our guests to give back and honor these neighbors as well."

Rancho Santa Fe

The Helen Woodward Center in Rancho Santa Fe, 6461 El Apajo Road, will host the Paws for Patriots event, a special event for veterans to take home a pet with adoption fees waived.

"Sponsored military adoptions are a great example of people helping animals and animals helping people," said Kendall Schulz, Helen Woodward Animal Center adoption services director. "These orphan pets get to find their forever homes and then go on to provide so much comfort to these families who need the love of a furry friend the most."