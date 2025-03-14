Food & Drink

Celebrate National Espresso Martini Day with these creative twists!

NBC Universal, Inc.

Bar Director of Bar Next Door in West Hollywood, Brynn Smith stops by California Live to showcase how to make the perfect espresso martini at home, and where you can celebrate!

PEANUT BUTTER BANANA ESPRESSO MARTINI 

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Makes One cocktail

INGREDIENTS:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

1 oz room temperature Espresso

1 oz Skrewball Peanut Butter Whisky

½ oz Kahlua

Local

space 2 hours ago

Photos: San Diegans dodge clouds to capture blood-red lunar eclipse

San Diego Padres 3 hours ago

Vedder Cup becomes official in 2025 when Padres face Mariners

½ Banana Liqueur

3 Coffee Beans-for garnish

HOW TO MAKE:

  1. Combine the espresso, whisky, Kahlua and banana liqueur, in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Cover and shake well for a least 30 seconds. 
  2. Pour mixture into chilled martini glass and garnish with 3 coffee beans 

*Recipe courtesy of Brynn Smith, Beverage Director at Bar Next Door in LA

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us