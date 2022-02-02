Celebrate Love Your Wetlands Day, Help Restore Vital Wetland in Mission Bay

San Diego Audubon Society and UC Natural Reserve System invite you to celebrate Love Your Wetlands Day by exploring Mission Bay's wetland on Saturday, Feb. 5.

Andrew Meyer, Director of Conservation for San Diego Audubon Society explained that the Kendall-Marsh Reserve is a resilient habitat that is ready for sea-level rise and points the way towards what most of our shoreline should be restored to.

"This wetland is particularly important because it’s the last remaining tidal wetland habitat that we have in Mission Bay," Meyer, said. "We have the opportunity in Mission Bay to restore and expand in the places where it used to be, for water quality benefit, for sea level rise, resilience and for access for Native Americans."

On Saturday, Feb. 5 the community will have the opportunity to explore the normally off-limits Kendall-Frost Marsh Reserve, while also learning about the importance of coastal wetlands, the threats they are facing and how local communities are working to restore and protect them.

"So folks are volunteering to put in native plants along the bank of that wetland to stabilize the shoreline, but to also maintain the habitat ready for native birds and native reptiles and native insects, pollinators and those kinds of things that need those plants as the base of the food chain," Meyer explained.

Activities are family-friendly, and entertainment includes a live mariachi band, guided walking tours, native animal presentations, booths from environmental organizations, habitat restoration and more.

To register for this free event click here.



The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the schedule of events as follows:

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.: Water and soil sampling with MB High School ECO Club

Water and soil sampling with MB High School ECO Club 10 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.: pm Children’s activities with SD Children and Nature, SD Pediatricians for Clean Air

pm Children’s activities with SD Children and Nature, SD Pediatricians for Clean Air 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: am Western marsh walk and raft repair (12 years+) – Spanish translation available

am Western marsh walk and raft repair (12 years+) – Spanish translation available 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: am Tours of upland and restored habitats

am Tours of upland and restored habitats 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.: am Western marsh trash removal (12 years+)

am Western marsh trash removal (12 years+) 10:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.: Bird watching at overlook

Bird watching at overlook 10:15 a.m. - 3:15 p.m.: Kumeyaay-augmented reality with OurWorlds

Kumeyaay-augmented reality with OurWorlds 10:15 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: am Eastern marsh walk and raft repair (12 years+)

am Eastern marsh walk and raft repair (12 years+) 10:15 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.: am Fish seining and exploring the high marsh – Crown Point

am Fish seining and exploring the high marsh – Crown Point 10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.: Eastern marsh walk and trash pickup (6 years +)

Eastern marsh walk and trash pickup (6 years +) 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: pm Kayak Clean up, sponsored by Aqua Adventures – Crown Point

pm Kayak Clean up, sponsored by Aqua Adventures – Crown Point 10:45 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: am Fish seining and exploring the high marsh – Crown Point

am Fish seining and exploring the high marsh – Crown Point 11 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.: am Live music by Mariachi Azteca Barones MOH and BVH

am Live music by Mariachi Azteca Barones MOH and BVH 11:30 a.m. -12:15 p.m.: Welcome by UCSD and community leaders

Welcome by UCSD and community leaders 12:15 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Native animal presentations by the Living Coast Discovery Center and Zovargo

Native animal presentations by the Living Coast Discovery Center and Zovargo 12:30 p.m. – 1 p.m.: Tours of upland and restored habitats

Tours of upland and restored habitats 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Kayak Clean up, sponsored by Aqua Adventures – Crown Point

Kayak Clean up, sponsored by Aqua Adventures – Crown Point 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Western marsh walk and raft repair (12 years +) – Farsi translation available

Western marsh walk and raft repair (12 years +) – Farsi translation available 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Eastern marsh walk and raft repair (12 years+)

Eastern marsh walk and raft repair (12 years+) 12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.: Ha kwaiyo (tule boat) making with Kosay Kumeyaay Market

Ha kwaiyo (tule boat) making with Kosay Kumeyaay Market 12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m.: Western marsh trash removal (12 years+)

Western marsh trash removal (12 years+) 1:15 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Eastern marsh walk and trash pickup (6 years +)

Eastern marsh walk and trash pickup (6 years +) 1:15 p.m. – 2 p.m.: Fish seining and exploring the high marsh – Crown Point

Fish seining and exploring the high marsh – Crown Point 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Tours of upland and restored habitats

Tours of upland and restored habitats 1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: Kayak Clean up, sponsored by Aqua Adventures – Crown Point

Kayak Clean up, sponsored by Aqua Adventures – Crown Point 2 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.: Eastern marsh walk and raft repair (12 years +) – Spanish translation available

Eastern marsh walk and raft repair (12 years +) – Spanish translation available 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m: Western marsh walk and raft repair (12 years +)

Western marsh walk and raft repair (12 years +) 2:15 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Fish seining and exploring the high marsh – Crown Point

Fish seining and exploring the high marsh – Crown Point 2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.: Western marsh trash removal (12 years+)

Western marsh trash removal (12 years+) 2:15 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Eastern marsh walk and trash pickup (6 years +)

Eastern marsh walk and trash pickup (6 years +) 3:15 p.m. – 4 p.m.: Raffle and ending ceremonies

For more information visit: San Diego Audubon Society