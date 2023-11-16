CBP reopens PedWest border crossing for US-bound travelers after 2 months

San Ysidro Port of Entry's Pedestrian West facility is back open to U.S.-bound travelers after being closed for two months.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection resumed the facility's northbound operations on Thursday, the border agency announced. It is now open daily with limited hours from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

However, its southbound lanes are still closed.

The busy pedestrian crossing temporarily closed in mid-September to allow border agents to help process the hundreds of asylum seekers gathering at the border south of San Diego, resulting in long lines at PedEast.

At one point before the closure, an estimated 700 migrants fleeing countries from across the globe were waiting to be processed near San Ysidro. The situation was reminiscent of the final days of Title 42.

Dozens of migrants were dropped off at transit stations in San Diego County on Wednesday morning, which is standard procedure as they begin the asylum-seeking process, reports NBC 7's Dana Williams.

CBP says it will continue evaluating the border situation and make necessary operational changes.

“We will continue to support CBP’s overarching border security mission while balancing the needs of the traveling public," Mariza Marin, port director of the San Ysidro Port of Entry, said in a news release. “Our aim is to facilitate lawful trade and travel while also ensuring the safety and security of thousands from the region who cross the border every day.”

Still, the reopening comes as a relief to families who will use PedWest to spend time together during the holidays.