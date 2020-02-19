U.S. Customs and Border Protection

CBP Officer Admits to Using Unreasonable Force at Port of Entry

The former officer pleaded guilty to deprivation of rights under the color of law, and agreed to resign from the agency and surrender his security license

MIAMI – JANUARY 19: A Customs and Border Protection officer works at the passport control area January 19, 2007 at Miami International Airport in Miami, Florida.

A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer resigned from the agency after admitting to using unreasonable force on a passenger trying to enter the country at the Calexico Port of Entry in 2018.

Former CBP officer Esaul Bello, 53, pleaded guilty to federal charges Wednesday, admitting he placed both of his hands around the neck of a passenger who wasn’t resisting and shook them, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Along with his guilty plea, Bello agreed to resign from the agency and terminate his security clearance.

Bello’s sentencing is scheduled for early June. He pleaded guilty to one count of deprivation of rights under the color of law, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison.

