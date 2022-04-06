CBP May Open PedWest Border Crossing To Help With Influx of Ukrainian Families: Volunteers

Hundreds of Ukrainian families continue to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in an effort to settle down after fleeing their war-torn homeland.

After a long, often exhausting journey, these families are being greeted by volunteers from various San Diego churches and organizations at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. These volunteers shared with NBC 7 that U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) may be opening the PedWest border crossing on Wednesday morning for the first time in two years to help with the influx of crowds.

Max Blizniuk crossed the border along with his wife Natasha and their son on Tuesday. They left their home in Ukraine on Feb. 24 after they heard the initial explosions.

“And I understood [that war started.] And it will be very bad and very dangerous,” he said.

Blizniuk explained men under 60 aren’t allowed to leave the country. But they were given an exception because of their special-needs son.

“My son is sick…he’s not walking,” he said.

Their family traveled through Romania, Spain, Colombia and Mexico before arriving here. He said they were grateful to be greeted by such kind volunteers in San Ysidro.

“It’s such a mix of emotions,” said Louiza Livschitz, one of those volunteers. “So many people have cried … there’s been so many exclamations like, 'oh my god we made it,'” she said.

Livschitz said they’ve helped hundreds of Ukrainians over the past few days alone. She said as a result, CBP told them they would be opening the PedWest Border Crossing on Wednesday.

“They’re hoping with the opening of that side…that can help with the backlog,” she said.

Pavel Volkov and his wife have also been volunteering their time to help welcome families with a smile and snacks.

“Especially doughnuts,” said Volkov. “Kids love doughnuts … mini doughnuts. You open up the box, they act like they’re approaching a treasure box.”

They drove 10 hours from Northern California because they speak Russian and can help translate.

“I’m asking them, 'is anyone expecting your arrival? Is someone here?' They say no. Then I say, I’ll be the one. Then they start crying … and I cry too,” said Volkov.

A reminder that kindness transcends borders.

NBC 7 reached out to CBP for comment regarding the opening of the PedWest Border Crossing and have not yet received a reply.

For those interested in helping refugees arriving, you can reach out to Calvary San Diego, one of the local churches spearheading volunteer efforts.