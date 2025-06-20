U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents announced Wednesday they uncovered an unfinished narcotics smuggling tunnel in April that extended for nearly 3,000 feet from Tijuana to underneath the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. According to a news release, the predicted exit point was near or within a nearby commercial warehouse space.

Nearly 40 inches in height and 30 inches in width, at its deepest point, the tunnel was about 50 ft. below the ground. The tunnel was equipped with electrical wiring, lighting, a ventilation system, and a track that could transport contraband. On Monday, they told Mexican authorities of their discovery, leading to a search warrant being served that led to uncovering the point of origin under freshly laid tile at home in Nueva Tijuana.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Victor Clark, a Latin American Studies professor at San Diego State University and the director of the National Center for Human Rights in Tijuana, weighed in on why the tunnel was constructed in the Otay Mesa area.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

”The type of soil, the urban noise, traffic in the area, we have a port of entry where not only vehicles cross daily, thousands of them, pedestrians, and also trucks cross to the U.S,” Clark said. “And also, we have an international airport on the Mexican side with around 103 flights daily.”

He says that migrants using these tunnels to go from Mexico to the U.S. is too risky.

”What drug traffickers don’t want is people spreading information, in this case, in the case of migrants, from where they do cross,” Clark said.

Clark says these tunnels have become more sophisticated in their construction, especially in the early 2000s, but have recently become a less common method of cross-border drug transportation.

”There is no reason to build a narco tunnel investing one million to four million dollars when you can cross small amounts of fentanyl through the port of entries, in this case, San Ysidro or Otay,” Clark said.

However, the DEA told NBC7 the cartels may start using this method of transporting narcotics as pressure to catch smugglers at the ports of entry has increased. CBP says contractors will pour thousands of pounds of concrete into the tunnel to prevent it from being used.