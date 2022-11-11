CBP Arrests Man in Otay Mesa After Discovery of Warrant for Sex Assault of Minor

A man with an outstanding warrant for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers after trying to enter via the Cross Border Xpress in Otay Mesa.

CBP said 45-year-old Gilbert Perez Flores, a U.S. citizen, applied for entry at the Cross Border Xpress just after 3 a.m. on Nov. 6. After Flores presented his U.S. passport, a CBP officer ran the man’s name through a database and learned a warrant for his arrest was active out of Harris County, Texas.

As a result of the finding, Flores underwent a fingerprint indentation system that confirmed he was wanted for sex offense with a minor by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

CBP officers then transported the man into San Diego County Jail, where he awaits extradition.