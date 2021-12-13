Northbound I-15 Shut Down After CBP Agent Hit by Alleged DUI Driver Near Temecula

Traffic is snarled along northbound Interstate 15 near Temecula after a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent was hit by an alleged DUI driver.

The incident was reported at about 2:30 a.m. Monday after the agent was conducting routine checkpoints. Around this time, a black Mini Cooper sped through the border patrol checkpoint just north of Rainbow Valley Boulevard and struck the agent, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

The vehicle stopped just under a mile away from the border patrol station and the driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI. A passenger was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

CHP said the agent suffered major injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. The names of the agent and the arrested driver were not immediately released.

Caltrans said all northbound lanes of the freeway have been shut down as a result of the investigation.

Bumper-to-bumper traffic is expected until further notice as motorists are diverted to a lane at the border checkpoint dedicated to semi-truck inspections. It is unclear when I-15 northbound will reopen.

