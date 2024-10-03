Police and fire responded to an unusual call at a Bedford, New Hampshire, residence on Thursday morning — a moose had wandered into a swimming pool and gotten trapped under the cover.

Bedford police said they responded along with the fire department to a home on Riddle Drive around 8:45 a.m. Thursday for a report of a moose in a swimming pool. When they arrived, they found an adult moose in the pool under the pool cover.

They removed the cover to let the moose get out of the pool, and it was able to walk out under its own power into a wooded area nearby. Police and fire took no further action, but advised residents to contact authorities if they encounter a moose on their property.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"I want to remind residents that moose can be very dangerous animals due to their size, and we appreciate that residents called us this morning to assist with this situation," Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi said in a statement. "We're pleased that no people or animals were harmed in this incident."

Bedford, a town of about 23,000 residents, is a suburb of Manchester. New Hampshire's moose population is estimated at anywhere between 3,000 and 4,000, but most of them live in the northern part of the state and it is somewhat rare to encounter one in southern New Hampshire.