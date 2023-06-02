Cats Rescued From ‘Deplorable Conditions' in City Heights Now Available For Adoption

More than 30 cats rescued from a house in City Heights in early May are now available for adoption during National Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, it was announced Thursday.

With 1,310 cats currently in its care, the San Diego Humane Society is asking people willing to adopt a cat to consider doing so this month. The number of cats at its shelters is 75% above capacity.

The 58 cats rescued and brought to the shelter from a home in City Heights were found in "deplorable conditions" inside a house in the 2300 block of Modesto Street.

The felines were rescued by San Diego Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement on May 5 after a neighbor reached out for help. SDHS immediately transported the cats to its campuses in El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego for triage and care.

"This is the perfect example of see something, say something," said Lt. Regina Price with San Diego Humane Society's Humane Law Enforcement. "The owner had been hospitalized for several weeks, and the assigned caretaker was not able to visit the property. A very sad result of miscommunication."

In addition to basic spay/neuter surgeries, vaccines and other wellness treatments, several cats needed advanced medical care, including eye removals, treatment for upper respiratory infection and dental surgery.

According to SDHS, anyone who needs help caring for their pets can contact San Diego Humane Society for assistance. If you suspect animal cruelty or neglect in your neighborhood, report it to San Diego Humane Society by calling 619-299-7012.

Staff have named the rescued cats after famous authors -- such as Dr. Seuss, Ernest Hemingway and Jane Austen -- as well as hockey teams. At least 36 cats from the rescue are still available for adoption.

San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego.

Click here to view animals available for adoption.