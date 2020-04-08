Catholic Diocese of SD to Host Easter Mass on NBC 7, Telemundo 20

The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego has partnered with NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 to air a full Easter Sunday Mass on television as communities stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The service will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 12, on NBC 7 in English and at 8 a.m. on Telemundo 20 in Spanish, as well as online.

Throughout the Holy Week, the diocese will also deliver services in English, Spanish and Vietnamese online and then through over-the-air broadcasts on Easter Sunday.

Holy Thursday

The diocese will stream Holy Thursday of the Lord’s Supper at 7 p.m. celebrated by Bishop McElroy and Auxiliary Bishop John P. Dolan through its website.

Good Friday

The diocese will stream Stations of the Cross in English, Spanish and Vietnamese, also through its website.

Easter Vigil

The diocese will stream Easter Vigil on Saturday at 8 p.m. through its website.

Easter Sunday

Bishop Robert W. McElroy will celebrate Mass at 9 a.m. in a television broadcast to air on NBC 7 San Diego, online at www.nbc7.com and on NBC 7’s YouTube channel.



Auxiliary Bishop John P. Dolan will celebrate Mass in Spanish at 8 a.m. in a television broadcast on Telemundo 20 San Diego and online at www.telemundo20.com.



Parishioners can also watch the Spanish stream through TeleXitos.com.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego in March canceled all masses and moved Catholic schools to distance learning indefinitely in order to limit the potential spread of the novel coronavirus amongst parishioners.

The diocese said the decision on when to reopen will be made in conjunction with public health authorities. No date has yet been determined.

Regular Sunday masses are also streamed online in English, Spanish and Vietnamese. To find those masses, click here.