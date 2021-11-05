Catholic Diocese of San Diego Reverses Stance to Accept Religious Vaccine Exemptions

The Catholic Diocese of San Diego reversed its stance on student COVID-19 vaccine mandates and announced in a letter sent earlier this week it will accept personal belief exemptions in their schools.

“In implementing any legal mandate for COVID vaccinations that includes a personal belief exemption, the Catholic schools of the Diocese of San Diego will accept any parents' request for exemption as valid,” the diocese said in its letter to school pastors and principals,” the letter said.

The announcement is a sharp reversal of the Catholic Church’s original stand. Back in August, Bishop Robert McElroy urged San Diego priests to “caringly decline” any religious exemption requests from parishioners.

The change of heart, as the diocese explained, comes from one law that requires any mandates that have been implemented without legislative approval to accept medical and personal belief exemptions.

“The consensus among legislative analysts with whom we have spoken is that it is unlikely that the legislature will give legislative approval for a mandate without a personal belief exemption,” the letter continued. “Thus, any parent would be able to seek a personal belief exemption for the COVID mandate.”

Bishop McElroy, however, said in August that the church stands behind all vaccines as an act of love towards one's neighbor.