Catholic clergy supports World Refugee Day from the cathedral to the courtroom

On World Refugee Day on Friday, San Diego’s newly appointed Catholic Bishop held a mass in honor of the world’s refugees at St. Joseph Cathedral, in San Diego, a spiritual response to the Trump Administration's mass deportation policies.

Many of the people who attended are immigrants with a deep faith and their own stories to share, including the bishop himself.

The Reverend Michael Pham fled communist Vietnam as a boy in 1980.

“I’m still grateful to the United States, a nation of immigrants, for providing me with a chance to start anew," Pham said from the pulpit.

A group of priests and other local faith leaders received a special blessing from the bishop on Friday before they all moved on from the cathedral to the courtroom. The delegation traveled to the nearby Edward J. Schwartz Federal Building. There, their mission was to offer prayers and support to immigrants and refugees facing deportation hearings.

"We try to be peaceful people and be present to the people there," Pham said. "We’re not trying to create conflicts."

The group observed several deportation hearings on Friday. Members reported that each court case was continued to give the immigrants more time to collect evidence that might permit them to stay in the U.S.

The clergy did not see any arrests made by ICE agents, who have been positioned throughout the federal building the past couple of weeks.

“The sense from the lawyers was that our presence made a difference," said the Rev. Scott Santarosa, who is the pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, in Logan Heights.

Santarosa also said, "to see ICE agents with masks, it’s just an intimidating presence. Did that increase the fear of the migrants? I can only imagine.”

Patty Graham, who identified herself as a Catholic, also came to the federal building in support of those going through the deportation process.

“It’s not about left or right, it’s about right and wrong," Graham told NBC 7. "I’ve never heard anything ring more true than that. We were all immigrants at one point."

NBC 7 reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after Friday's events. An ICE spokesperson responded with a statement that said, in part:

"ICE is now following the law and placing these illegal aliens in expedited removal, as they always should have been. If they have a valid credible-fear claim, they will continue in immigration proceedings, but if no valid claim is found, aliens will be subject to a swift deportation.”