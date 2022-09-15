Castle Park Parent Plans to Sue School District After Son Breaks Ankle at School

What was supposed to be a positive start to the school year quickly turned sour for a Castle Park High School sophomore.

“He was pretty excited and eager to see friends again and that kind of thing, and then it just kind of, a few weeks later, he’s on crutches,” said Aysha Ali, the sophomore's mom.

Ali says that on August 9 her son broke his ankle during P.E. class.

“They were doing high knees across the blacktop and on one of the step-downs that he did, he broke his ankle on a pothole,” said Ali. “My child spends more than half of his day at school so yea I would want him somewhere safe."

It all came just a few months after an anonymous Instagram page popped up highlighting the aging campus. Pictures posted to the page featured dilapidated buildings and neglected sports facilities.

NBC 7's Amber Frias heard from students and parents who claim their school isn't getting the same attention as others when it comes to facility upkeep and upgrades.

Then in July, during a district board meeting, Sweetwater Union High School District unanimously approved a plan to seek millions of dollars in bond money for improvements.

But according to Ali, not much has changed.

“It could’ve been totally avoidable, preventable, unnecessary,” said Ali.

She is now taking legal action against the district.

“What we hope is that this lawsuit reminds them of the promise they made,” said Hugo Salazar, Ali’s attorney.

NBC 7 reached out to the school district, which responded with the following statement:

"The sweetwater district prioritizes the safety and security of our students. The district will continue to review our procedures to ensure the safety of all students."

Ali says her son is now back in school, and while he's doing better, her concerns haven't eased.

Her attorney says they have not formally filed a lawsuit against the district but plan to do so in the coming weeks. At this time they have made their concerns known to them with a demand letter.