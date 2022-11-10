San Diego Zoo

Case Against Marines Accused of San Diego Zoo Skyfari Ride Vandalism Dismissed

The four active-duty Marines pleaded not guilty in February to charges of felony vandalism after an alleged stunt on a San Diego Zoo ride that stranded about 100 riders above the park for hours

By Bill Feather

NBC 7 San Diego / Gregory Bull/AP

The legal case brought forth by the San Diego County District Attorney's office against four U.S. Marines accused of felony vandalism after they allegedly rocked the gondola they were in back and forth, causing the ride to stop working, has been dismissed.

About 100 passengers were on the ride on January 29th when the ride halted. It took a little more than two hours for zoo staff and San Diego Fire-Rescue crews to help them all off.

In February, SDPD was not able to share if there were other actions of the vandalism.

NBC 7 was made aware that the case was dismissed on November 7, by Matthew A. Lopas, the attorney representing the group of Marines.

The case was dismissed "in the interest of justice," a spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney's office confirmed, adding they negotiated an agreement. After six months of "no new violations of the law and full payment of the restitution."

The District Attorney's office further confirmed that the defendants paid the full amount of restitution of $18,260 to the San Diego Zoo.

Third Marine Aircraft Wing spokesperson, Maj. Mason Englehart, previously told NBC 7 that, “anyone found in violation of law or directive will be held appropriately accountable,” adding that the group's "behavior is contrary to our core values, and 3rd MAW is conducting a separate investigation into the matter as we take misconduct very seriously.”

"The Marines could be charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), federal laws that apply to all active-duty military members," Englehart added.

An update on the status of the 3rd MAW investigation has not been provided, citing the holiday weekend. Marine officials expect to provide an update next week.

