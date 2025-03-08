40 years after DEA agent's killing, family says cartel leader's indictment is ‘justice'

Forty years after a Drug Enforcement Administration agent was kidnapped and tortured in Guadalajara, a notorious cartel leader has been expelled from Mexico to the U.S. to face charges for his killing. The agent’s family says the development has brought them relief they long thought would never come.

Stationed in Guadalajara in February 1985, Special Agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena was headed to lunch with his wife when he was kidnapped. He was missing for a month before his body was found.

It was a case that set off an international firestorm. In late February, Rafael Caro Quintero was indicted for Camarena’s murder, one of 29 cartel members expelled to the U.S. in an unusual gesture as the two nations chart new territory in their diplomacy. Caro Quintero was indicted in New York and has pleaded not guilty.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Kiki Camarena’s sister, Myrna Camarena, said the 40 years between her brother’s death and the indictment has felt like an eternity. She lives in San Diego, as does Kiki Camarena’s son, who is now a Superior Court judge. Myrna Camarena said her brother was just two weeks from being transferred to San Diego when he was killed.

“He didn't make it back to San Diego, and we to this day miss him very much,” Myrna Camarena said. “And it's just a shame that it took 40 years for his killer to be extradited to the United States. But justice has been served."

Myrna Camarena said she too worked for the DEA and was in disbelief when she learned he was missing.

“He was my brother. He was my blood. And we were raised together. We worked together and then he was taken away,” she said. “All this time we could have had a great life with his family and my family. It would have been fun.”

“Him being around would have been a world of difference,” Myrna Camarena added.

Kiki Camarena’s legacy forever altered the DEA, Special Agent in Charge of the San Diego Field Division Brian Clark said. Images of Kiki Camarena adorn the wall of the field office’s training room, in a building dedicated to him.

“Kiki drives us,” Clark said. “His grit and his determination as an agent has shaped us as an agency as we move forward in terms of how we go after cartels.”

Clark said that after his death, his loved ones began a campaign in his honor: red ribbons to symbolize a drug-free life. Every agent receives one when they graduate the DEA’s academy.

“This is actually mine from when I walked the stage almost 17 years ago,” Clark said, taking a red ribbon out from his credentials. “It's one of those things where you, you always remember him. We say, you know, he's admired. He’s honored. He's never forgotten.”

Clark grew emotional as he recalled speaking with the Camarena family the day Caro Quintero was brought to the U.S.

“It's inspiring,” Clark said. “It helps rejuvenate everything that we do every day, going after violent drug traffickers. This is justice.”

“Did we ever think it was going to happen? Probably not, but it did. And that's what's important,” Myrna Camarena said.

“Thank you for keeping my brother's memory alive after all these years,” she continued. “He's a hero that will never be forgotten. In my heart, he will never, ever be forgotten.”