arrest

Carmel Valley Man Facing Dozens of Charges of Sex Crimes Against Minors

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

141810855
Getty Images

SANFORD, FL – MARCH 24: A member of the New Black Panther Party wears handcuffs as others rally next to a memorial to Trayvon Martin outside The Retreat at Twin Lakes community where Trayvon was shot and killed by George Michael Zimmerman while on neighborhood watch patrol March 234 2012 in Sanford, Florida. The New Black Panther party said it is calling for a mobilization of black men to search for and arrest George Zimmerman. The organization has offered a $10,000 bounty for Zimmerman’s capture. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A 34-year-old Carmel Valley man was arrested Wednesday and he is facing a slew of charges that involve sex crimes against minors.

Brandon Sones, 34, was arrested on the 12000 block of Alta Carmel Court, according to a booking log by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

The suspect is facing seven dozen charges that include 20 counts of unlawful sex with a minor, 20 counts of oral copulation with a minor, two counts of sodomy, 22 counts of harmful matter sent to seduce a minor and 20 counts lewd or lascivious acts with a child.

Local

San Diego County Apr 14

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: Positive Cases Surpass 2K, County Shuts Down Testing Site

LEMON GROVE 21 mins ago

Twin Teens Killed, Suspect ID’d in Lemon Grove Shooting

It is not clear how many victims there were.

Bail has been set at $3.5 million for Sones. SDSO said it would not comment on the arrest since the case had been turned into the District Attorney’s office.

It is unclear if Sones has a lawyer who could comment on his case.

This article tagged under:

arrestCarmel ValleySex Crimesbrandon sones
Coronavirus Pandemic Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us