Carmel Valley Man Facing Dozens of Charges of Sex Crimes Against Minors

A 34-year-old Carmel Valley man was arrested Wednesday and he is facing a slew of charges that involve sex crimes against minors.

Brandon Sones, 34, was arrested on the 12000 block of Alta Carmel Court, according to a booking log by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO).

The suspect is facing seven dozen charges that include 20 counts of unlawful sex with a minor, 20 counts of oral copulation with a minor, two counts of sodomy, 22 counts of harmful matter sent to seduce a minor and 20 counts lewd or lascivious acts with a child.

It is not clear how many victims there were.

Bail has been set at $3.5 million for Sones. SDSO said it would not comment on the arrest since the case had been turned into the District Attorney’s office.

It is unclear if Sones has a lawyer who could comment on his case.