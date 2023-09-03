North County

Carmel Mountain Ranch USPS employee accused of stabbing supervisor in the head

Edwin Cuadrado faces charges of assault on a federal employee or officer

By City News Service and NBC 7 Staff

A U.S. Postal Service employee accused of stabbing a supervisor in the back of the head at a Carmel Mountain Ranch mail facility has been charged with assault on a federal employee, it was announced Friday.

Edwin Cuadrado Jr., 37, allegedly attacked the victim on Aug. 25 in the parking lot of a USPS mail processing and distribution facility on Rancho Carmel Drive.

A criminal complaint filed in San Diego federal court states that the stabbing arose from an earlier altercation between Cuadrado and a USPS supervisor at a gas station.

Shortly after that, Cuadrado drove his USPS vehicle into the main employee parking lot of the USPS distribution facility.

That supervisor and two others then tried to speak with Cuadrado regarding that earlier altercation.

Cuadrado allegedly responded by pulling out a knife and stabbing one of the supervisors before fleeing the scene, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of California.

The victim was hospitalized and treated for a laceration.

Cuadrado remained at large until he was arrested by investigators on Aug. 30, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

