Carlsbad Woman, Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Wins Bobsled Race in Germany

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Kaillie Humphries of Carlsbad won her second women's monobob World Cup bobsledding race in eight days Saturday in Koenigssee, Germany.

Humphries had the fastest time in each heat -- 53.36 seconds in the first and 53.39 in the second -- for a combined time of one minute, 46.75 seconds.

U.S. teammate Elana Meyers Taylor of Douglasville, Georgia was second with a combined time of 1:47.37. Stephanie Schneider of Germany was third with a time of 1:47.50.

"I don't focus on times, I just focus on what I can do better," Humphries said. "If I make a mistake, it opens the door for other competitors. I work on what I can control, and make sure my starts and my runs are as good as they can be. Even if I know I have the lead, I'm going to be focused on what I can do better."

Humphries won Olympic gold medals for her native Canada in the two-woman bobsled in 2010 and 2014 and a bronze in the event in 2018. She switched to representing the U.S. in 2019 because of abuse and harassment she claims she

faced from the Canadian bobsled federation.

Humphries became eligible to compete for the U.S. following her marriage in 2019 to Travis Armbruster, a former U.S. men's bobsledder.

Humphries won the first women's monobob competition she entered last Saturday in St. Moritz, Switzerland. She had never driven a monobob sled before last week.

Women's monobob had been a separate series and joined the World Cup circuit last week, allowing competitors like Humphries the opportunity to compete. The women's monobob event will make its debut at the Winter Games in Beijing in 2022.

"Nothing is guaranteed, not in life, in sport, in anything," Humphries said. "Monobob added a new challenge. There are a lot of steps between now and the 2022 Olympics. Every single time I get into a sled I try to understand more. I like the challenge, and it makes me hungrier for more. I want to continue to get better."