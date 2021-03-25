Carlsbad Unified School District

Carlsbad Unified Middle and High School Students to Return to Class 5 Days a Week

The school district's Board of Trustees voted 3-2 in favor of the motion during a meeting on Wednesday

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Carlsbad middle and high school students will soon be able to return to class five days a week after the Carlsbad Unified School District Board of Trustees voted in favor of the measure.

In a motion discussed during Wednesday’s meeting, Board members voted 3-2 in favor of letting older students return to school five days a week after spring break, which would be April 12. The school district will use its current daily bell schedule for the updated plan.

The motion states that the plans are assuming teachers and staff interested in getting inoculated have received all necessary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by April 12.

Earlier this month, in-person instruction for sixth graders at three Carlsbad Unified middle schools resumed with a hybrid model for students who wanted to return. In mid-March middle and high school students in the district were welcomed to return to school two days a week.

Slowly more and more schools in the county have began to reopen as the region experiences an optimistic trend in coronavirus cases and vaccine rates. Schools in San Diego County closed campuses and switched to remote learning in March of 2020 due to the pandemic.

