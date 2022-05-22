Breaking Point

Carlsbad Sees Dip in Homeless Count

The regional data shows those experiencing homelessness decreased from 148 to 118 in Carlsbad

By Kelvin Henry

Tents are set up by unsheltered San Diegans to live in.
NBC 7

The homeless population count in Carlsbad dropped 20% since 2020 while San Diego County’s increased 10% based on the latest regional count.

“The city of Carlsbad does have a comprehensive plan, some short term and long-term programs and objectives that we are working on and so it is a high priority for the city council and they have adopted a plan that we are working on and it is a five year goal,” Carlsbad Housing & Homeless Services Director Mandy Mills said.

“I think that the city officials have done a good job, and I see that in this city,” Carlsbad resident Peter Keough said.

Of those 118 experiencing homelessness three-quarters were male and 8% are veterans.

City programs to fight homelessness includes contracted social workers to assist people in finding housing, funding for shelters and a specially trained Homeless Outreach Team in the Police Department.

The renewed effort to help those experiencing homelessness is a part of a multi-year plan.

