Carlsbad Sees Dip in Homeless Count

The homeless population count in Carlsbad dropped 20% since 2020 while San Diego County’s increased 10% based on the latest regional count.

“The city of Carlsbad does have a comprehensive plan, some short term and long-term programs and objectives that we are working on and so it is a high priority for the city council and they have adopted a plan that we are working on and it is a five year goal,” Carlsbad Housing & Homeless Services Director Mandy Mills said.

The regional data shows those experiencing homelessness decreased from 148 to 118 in Carlsbad.

“I think that the city officials have done a good job, and I see that in this city,” Carlsbad resident Peter Keough said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Of those 118 experiencing homelessness three-quarters were male and 8% are veterans.

City programs to fight homelessness includes contracted social workers to assist people in finding housing, funding for shelters and a specially trained Homeless Outreach Team in the Police Department.

The renewed effort to help those experiencing homelessness is a part of a multi-year plan.