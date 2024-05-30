Carlsbad police release video of shooting after officer attacked with skateboard

The Carlsbad Police Department released body-camera footage Thursday of an incident where an officer shot at a man who was accused of hitting him in the head with a skateboard back in March.

The officer, who was identified only by last name in the new video, shot at suspect Kyle McCord three times, but did not strike him, immediately after being struck in the head. The video released by the department has been edited with text, added graphics pauses and other details.

On March 29 at around 11 p.m., Carlsbad Police Officer McKinney pulled into a parking lot on the 1000 block of Carlsbad Village Drive near the I-5 overpass after his cruiser was struck with a rock.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

McKinney requested a supervisor and both were surveying the damage when, a man, identified as Kyle McCord, came up behind McKinney and whacked the officer on the head with a skateboard, according to the San Diego Police Department, who is investigating the incident due to a memorandum of understanding that prevents law enforcement from investigating their own actions.

McCord's attack was captured on the sergeant's body-worn camera. According to the video, McCord used the wheels and the side of the skateboard to strike the officer. After the assault, McCord is seen running away. Officer McKinney drew his service weapon while seeking cover and shot three times as McCord ran west through the parking lot, according to investigators.

The sergeant chased McCord for approximately three blocks where additional officers arrived at the scene and McCord was taken into custody.

McCord was wearing a mask and gloves at the time of the attack, according to the video.

The suspect took off running as the officer fired three shots but missed. Other officers responding to the incident arrested 32-year-old Kyle McCord a few blocks away and took him into custody for the attempted murder of a police officer.

San Diego Police Homicide detectives are investigating the incident. It's standard protocol in San Diego County for investigators from a different police department to investigate any officer-involved shootings.

Investigators are trying to figure out why the officer was targeted by a man with a skateboard, NBC 7’s Allison Ash reports.

San Diego Police Lt. Steve Shebloski told NBC 7 on Monday that investigators don't know why McCord allegedly launched what appeared to be an unprovoked attack on the officer, whether McCord was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or if has some sort of mental illness.