Carlsbad Police Searching for Possible Missing Swimmer

The Carlsbad Police, along with five other agencies, are searching for a possible missing swimmer.
The search is being conducted in the the area of tower 37 and Chestnut Avenue, Carlsbad Police reported Sunday.
"The search for the possibly missing swimmer is being carefully conducted by land, air and sea," Carlsbad Police tweeted.
Carlsbad Police said the Coast Guard will continue to assist State Parks in the search.
The beachside sidewalk in the area of Chestnut Avenue was temporarily closed due to congestion from Sycamore Avenue to Chestnut Avenue, but the upper sidewalk is now reopened police said.
No other information was available.
Local
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.