Carlsbad Police Searching for Bank Robber

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Police in Carlsbad are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Thursday, Oct. 2020.
Carlsbad police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a man who robbed a bank a week ago, according to authorities.

At about 3:45 p.m. Oct. 1, the Carlsbad Police Department were informed of an active bank robbery on the 6900 block of El Camino Real. There, authorities learned a man entered the bank, demanded cash and referenced a gun.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the robber took off toward Dove Lane.

Authorities said that although the man mentioned a gun, no firearms were scene during the robbery. No injuries occurred during the confrontation, police said.

The robber is described as a man in his mid-20s who is 5-feet-10-inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black long-sleeved shirt and a black baseball cap.

Anyone who recognized the robber or who has information on the incident is encouraged to contact Carlsbad police at 760-931-2110.

