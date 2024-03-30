Carlsbad police officer shoots at suspect who struck him in head with skateboard

A 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after striking a police officer in the head with a skateboard, authorities said Saturday.

Around 11:15 p.m. Friday, a Carlsbad police officer was driving in the 1000 block of Carlsbad Village Drive underneath the Interstate 5 freeway, when a rock struck the spotlight and front windshield of his patrol car.

"The impact from the rock-strike destroyed the spotlight and damaged the windshield," the department reported.

The officer called for a supervisor and pulled into a nearby parking lot to inspect the damage. As he was inspecting the car, a suspect ran up behind the officer and struck him in the head with a skateboard, according to a statement from the department.

The officer discharged his firearm three times at the suspect as he ran through a parking lot. Meanwhile, the supervisor chased the suspect on Carlsbad Village Drive. Additional officers arrived in the area, and after three blocks, the man was taken into custody.

That man has been identified as Kyle McCord of San Diego. He was booked into Vista Jail on suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer and suspicion of committing a felony while on bond or release.

The officer was not engaged in enforcement activities when his car was struck by a rock or when the suspect assaulted the officer, according to the department.

"The officer was taken to a hospital with serious head injuries and remains there for treatment," the department reported.

That officer has been employed by the Carlsbad Police Department since September 2022, and was assigned as a patrol officer. He has a total of eight years of law enforcement experience with Carlsbad Police Department and another law enforcement agency.

An investigation will ensue into the officer's discharge of his firearm, with the FBI and the United States Attorney's Office monitoring it.

Detectives were investigating the incident, and the skateboard used in the assault on the officer was recovered at the scene.

McCord was not struck by gunfire, and there were no injuries to any citizens.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the assault to call the police at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.