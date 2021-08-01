Carlsbad Police Investigating Fatal Shooting at Holiday Park

The Carlsbad Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred at Holiday park Saturday night.

At around 11 p.m. police responded to reports of shots fired at Holiday Park located at 3300 Eureka Place. Once officers arrived at the scene, they found a 28-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, CPD Lt. Christie Calderwood said.

Medics arrived at the scene, provided medical aid to the victims, and transported them to a local hospital. The woman was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Detective Ronald Dement at 760-931-2146/ Ronald.Dement@carlsbadca.gov or Sergeant Ryan Opeka at 760-931-2139/ ryan.opeka@carlsbadca.gov.

Anonymous tips can be submitted via www.sdcrimestoppers.org.